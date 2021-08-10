NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Reaches $2,108.68 on Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $2,108.68 or 0.04637536 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $734,667.32 and approximately $4,088.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00855899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00041844 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 348 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.