Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NKLA opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27. Nikola has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nikola (NKLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.