Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Hits $38.71 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Nimiq has a market cap of $38.71 million and $1.00 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,598.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.98 or 0.06941024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $594.39 or 0.01303543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00364299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00129096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00583175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00336060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00289696 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,794,765,208 coins and its circulating supply is 8,133,265,208 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

