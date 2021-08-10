Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NKRKY opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

