Nord/LB Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.77 ($78.55).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €54.74 ($64.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 12 month low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.