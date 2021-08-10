NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Stock Price Up 0%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

NWHUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6354 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.