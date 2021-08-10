Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,806. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.