Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

