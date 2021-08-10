Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

