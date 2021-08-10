Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$5.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.60-5.10 EPS.

NTR traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.04. 542,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.76. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

