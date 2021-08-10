Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Up to $60.32

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.32, but opened at $63.00. Nutrien shares last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 168,765 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19,458.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 126,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

