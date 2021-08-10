Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of State Auto Financial worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

STFC stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

STFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.