Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

JHB opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

