Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.27.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.