Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

