Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
