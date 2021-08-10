Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.