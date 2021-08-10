Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.