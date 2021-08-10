Nuvve (NVVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

