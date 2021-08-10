NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. 57,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,500. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

