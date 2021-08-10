O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 44,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,906. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.