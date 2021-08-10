Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,956,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,209,229 shares of company stock valued at $491,980,789. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

