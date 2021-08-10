OctoFi Reaches Market Cap of $10.04 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $12.59 or 0.00027691 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $10.04 million and $190,589.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00842442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041376 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

