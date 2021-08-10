Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ORIT stock opened at GBX 110.25 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.08.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Oritani Financial Corp. engages in the business of holding the common stock of Oritani Bank. It also operates as a holding company of limited liability companies that own a variety of real estate investments. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Township of Washington, NJ.

