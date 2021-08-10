Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,297. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $929.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.12.

OMER has been the subject of several recent research reports. WBB Securities raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

