Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $148.77 and last traded at $149.61. Approximately 949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 326,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

Specifically, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,009 shares of company stock worth $13,277,211. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.69.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

