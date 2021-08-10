On Track Innovations (OTIVF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 64.80% and a negative return on equity of 126.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTIVF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.48.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.