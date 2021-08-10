ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $201.2-204.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.13 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 638,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.