Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Get Ondas alerts:

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $295.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.15.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ondas (ONDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.