ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

OGS opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

