Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Financial Survey

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06% Onto Innovation 10.16% 8.96% 7.72%

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Autoscope Technologies and Onto Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Onto Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Onto Innovation has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Onto Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Onto Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.78 $1.06 million N/A N/A Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.88 $31.02 million $1.93 40.48

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Autoscope Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.