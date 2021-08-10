Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,333.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $58,333.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.