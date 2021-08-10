Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

