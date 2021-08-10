Oppenheimer Raises Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $110.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.86.

PCOR stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,344,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,306,000.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

