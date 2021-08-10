OptiToken (OPTI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,696.00

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $204,480.16 and approximately $4,696.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptiToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00157122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00149027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.66 or 0.99841651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00832249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OptiToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.