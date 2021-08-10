Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

