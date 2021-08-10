Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

