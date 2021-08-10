Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $2.62 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

