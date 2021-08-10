Orient Walt Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $760,021.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00161129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00147478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.18 or 0.99698350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00820672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.