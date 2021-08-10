Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.45 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 150.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.93 or 0.00849636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.