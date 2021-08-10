ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:IX opened at $92.16 on Friday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 13.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 16.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

