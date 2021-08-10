Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORTIF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

