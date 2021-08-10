Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4,421.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.