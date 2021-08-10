Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4,421.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.