Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of OTTR opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

