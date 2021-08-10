Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

