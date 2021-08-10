Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Financial Comparison

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Otter Tail alerts:

46.2% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otter Tail and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 12.57% 14.59% 4.93% Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19%

Volatility and Risk

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otter Tail and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $890.11 million 2.49 $95.85 million $2.34 22.78 Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 87.14 -$14.76 million N/A N/A

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Otter Tail and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otter Tail currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers. The Plastics segment produces polyvinyl chloride pipes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.