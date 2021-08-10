Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce sales of $386.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.30 million and the highest is $394.21 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $282.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,239. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

