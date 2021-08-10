Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,908. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

