Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. 612,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.