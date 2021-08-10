PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

