Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 17,145 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 3,422,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $912.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 45.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.